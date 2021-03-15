ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Pakistan

ANP accuses govt of rigging in Senate chairman election

Recorder Report Updated 15 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday, has accused the government of changing the majority of opposition parties into minority in the senate chairman’s election and warned that Pakistan Democratic Movement will react strongly against, what it described, undemocratic process.

The ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, who is also spokesman of PDM, alleged that the government had rigged the senate election. He said the PDM allies were fully united to continue their political and legal struggle instead of sitting silent against the government.

Hussain claimed that Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani had won the election of senate chairman by one vote but the presiding officer being a member of the ruling clique did not play a neutral role. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that he would take action against some of his party’s lawmakers for allegedly selling their votes in the senate election but he failed to materialize his claim so far.

The PDM, he said, would continue its movement for strengthening democracy, rule of law and undemocratic tactics in the elections. He said the tactics used in the 2018 general elections, confidence vote in favor of prime minister and election for chairman and deputy chairman of senate were meant to push the opposition to the wall.

