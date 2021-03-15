ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Estrada wins long-anticipated title rematch over Gonzalez

AFP Updated 15 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: Juan Estrada unified the super flyweight division on Saturday, earning redemption for a loss he suffered eight years ago with a thrilling split-decision win over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in Dallas,Texas.

In the long-anticipated rematch of their 2012 fight, Mexico’s Estrada went toe-to-toe for 12 rounds with the former pound-for-pound king and four-time division champ from Nicaragua.

Estrada retained his World Boxing Council title and snatched Gonzalez’s World Boxing Association belt by winning on two of the judges’ scorecards, 117-111 and 115-113. One judge gave the fight to Gonzalez, 115-113.

When the decision was announced many in the crowd booed the result, especially the lopsided 117-111 score because they felt Gonzalez had done enough to win.

The 33-year-old Gonzalez was enjoying a resurgent return to boxing prominence and his performance Saturday underlined his ability to maintain a high level of skill well into his boxing career.

He has been considered one of the top boxers in the sport for the past decade.

Saturday’s slugfest would have even made proud Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler who passed away earlier Saturday at his home in New Hampshire.

There was a 10-count salute to Hagler just prior to the start of the main event with ring announcer Michael Buffer putting his stamp on the moment by telling the pandemic-limited crowd of 5,000: “This is the way Marvin Hagler would have wanted it. Let’s get this party started!” The 30-year-old Estrada improved to 42-3 with 28 knockouts as he not only beat Gonzalez for the first time but has now avenged all of three of his career defeats.

Gonzalez, who dropped to 50-3, 41 KOs, has owned world titles at strawweight, junior flyweight, flyweight and junior bantamweight in his storied career.

Juan Estrada World Boxing Association Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler Boxing

Estrada wins long-anticipated title rematch over Gonzalez

PM to inaugurate olive plantation campaign in Nowshera today

Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

‘Markets be damned!’: Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Cancelled pilot licences cases: Three-member ‘Board of Review’ constituted

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.