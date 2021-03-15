ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker

Reuters Updated 15 Mar 2021

ZURICH: Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac.

“I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, Lazio and Arsenal defender told Reuters on Friday.

“If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer once you hit your mid 30s, you have to find something else to do.”

He said he would make a watch during his internship that would be sold off for charity. After that, he was open to the idea of becoming a full-time watchmaker but hadn’t decided for sure and might still go back to sport.

“I see some similarities to football,” he told Reuters.

“In football if not all the team is perfect you will not win. It’s the same with a watch, if everything is not perfectly in place the watch is not going to work.”

The company’s owners, Leonard and Massimo Dreifuss, said they were delighted to have Lichtsteiner onboard as their first trainee.

“We had lots of applications but Stephan was the most enthusiastic,” said art director Leonard Dreifuss.

“We are aiming for a long-term partnership and will move step by step,” said CEO Massimo Dreifuss, when asked if Lichtsteiner would invest in the company.

The brothers said they first met Lichtsteiner at a business talk near Zurich in October.

Soccer Stephan Lichtsteiner Massimo Dreifuss watchmaker

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM to inaugurate olive plantation campaign in Nowshera today

Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

‘Markets be damned!’: Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.