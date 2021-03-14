E-Rozgaar Centre inaugurated in Chakwal

LAHORE: Minister Higher Education & IT Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated e-Rozgaar Centre at Government Associate College Chakwal. Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Captain Muhammad Bilal Hashim (R), DG PITB Sajid Latif, ADG PITB Waseem Bhatti and other senior officials were also present at the inaugural event.

While speaking at the event Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz emphasized on the need for skill-based trainings for the youth in order to empower and prepare them to meet the challenges in this digital era.

