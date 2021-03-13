Facebook now allows content creators to earn money off minute long video

In a move to attract more content creators to its platform, Facebook has introduced the option to make money on one-minute video and stream in the style of TikTok.

This option aims to attract more users to Facebook videos and provide them with better financial revenue opportunities.

“FacebookVideo creators can now earn money from videos as short as one minute long, with a minimally interruptive ad running at 30 seconds. For videos three minutes or longer, an ad can be shown 45 seconds in. Previously only three-minute or longer videos could monetize with in-stream ads, with an ad shown no earlier than 1 minute,” wrote Yoav Arnstein, Director, Facebook App Monetization.

According to technology analysts, Facebook's move is in response to TikTok as the Chinese social media platform already providing monetization of short videos and more and more people are getting attracted to it.

However, Content creators must still publish from a Page (not a profile) with at least 10,000 followers, be 18 years old and located in a Facebook-supported country, and their Page must pass and remain compliant with Facebook’s Monetization Policies.

To join Facebook’s in-stream ad for video-on-demand program, Pages must now have: 600,000 total minutes viewed from any combination of video uploads – on-demand, Live, and previously Live – in the last 60 days; 5 or more active video uploads or previously Live videos. Videos must be published, not deleted, and compliant with Facebook’s Content Monetization Policies.