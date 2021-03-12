ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal

BR Web Desk 12 Mar 2021

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday claimed that the Senate chairman election 2021 "has been stolen" from them.

Talking to media flanked by PDM’s joint candidate Yusuf Raza Gillani, the PPP leader said, “PDM has defeated the government in the National Assembly and the Senate.”

Commenting on the seven invalid votes, Bilawal said, “Those votes were casted in favour of Yousaf Raza Gillani.”

"Those votes were cast properly, legally, constitutionally, but seven senators of the Senate of Pakistan were purposefully disenfranchised and Mr. Gillani, despite winning, has still not sat on that seat.”

Moreover, the PPP chairperson said that they will move the court against the election results. He hoped that the court will provide them justice.

Earlier in the day, PPP had had decided to challenge the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman Senate.

Senator Sadiq Sanjrani had taken oath as Senate chairman for the second time on Friday as house members from the opposition alliance cause commotion over wasted votes.

Sanjrani received 48 votes while Gilani secured 42 votes. However, seven votes were rejected.

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sadiq Sanjrani Senate election Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani

