Chairman Senate election: PPP decides to challenge Sanjrani’s victory

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday decided to challenge the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate after seven votes were rejected which cost Yousuf Raza Gilani top position in the upper house.

As per ARY news, the party has made the decision to challenge the victory in the election tribunal.

It is worth to mention here that, Sanjrani took oath as Senate chairman for the second time as house members from the opposition alliance cause commotion over wasted votes.

PPP leader Farooq H Naik argued discarding seven votes which could have meant a win for joint opposition alliance’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Sanjrani with his renewed chairmanship received 47 senate votes from the house while the front-runner for joint opposition alliance Gilani could claim 44 votes with seven votes rendered invalid.

According to the presiding officer, 98 senators cast their votes to elect a new Senate chairman.