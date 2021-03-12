ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian agency seeks information, documents from Amazon amid probe

  • Amazon has for several years been under investigation by the agency for possible violation of foreign investment rules. Such probes typically take years in India, and in most cases details are not made public.
  • On Friday, the senior Enforcement Directorate source told Reuters "obviously we have sought information" from Amazon.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: India's Enforcement Directorate has recently asked Amazon.com Inc for information related to its operations in the country, as the agency continues to investigate the US e-commerce giant, a senior agency source told Reuters on Friday.

Last month, the source at the country's federal financial-crime fighting agency said the Directorate will examine the findings in a recent Reuters special report which revealed the company has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country's foreign investment rules.

Amazon has for several years been under investigation by the agency for possible violation of foreign investment rules. Such probes typically take years in India, and in most cases details are not made public.

The Reuters special report was based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019. It provided an inside look at the cat-and-mouse game Amazon has played with India's government, adjusting its corporate structures each time the government imposed new restrictions aimed at protecting small traders.

On Friday, the senior Enforcement Directorate source told Reuters "obviously we have sought information" from Amazon.

Asked if the agency had sought documents from the company, the source said: "information means information and documents."

The source declined to comment further on what type of documents had been sought, or if any company executive had been summoned for questioning.

An Amazon spokeswoman in India declined to comment.

In the Reuters report published last month, Amazon said it was confident of its compliance with Indian law. It added that it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace," and that it "treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner."

Indian retailers, which are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, have long alleged that e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart flout federal regulations and that their business practices hurt small traders. The companies deny the allegations.

The documents reviewed by Reuters showed that Amazon helped a small number of sellers prosper on its India platform, giving them discounted fees and helping one cut special deals with big tech manufacturers such as Apple Inc.

The company has also exercised significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in, the documents showed, even though it says publicly that all sellers operate independently on its platform.

Amazon Inc India's Enforcement Directorate US e commerce giant financial crime fighting agency

Indian agency seeks information, documents from Amazon amid probe

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters