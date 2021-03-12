ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
Canadian dollar post biggest gain in 7 weeks as Wall Street jumps

  • Canada's jobs report for February is due on Friday.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar rose to a two-week high against its US counterpart on Thursday, as calmer US bond markets bolstered Wall Street and a Bank of Canada official said spending of excess savings could lead to a stronger economic recovery.

The loonie was trading 0.8% higher at 1.2522 to the greenback, or 79.86 US cents, its biggest gain since Jan. 20. It touched its strongest intraday level since Feb. 25 at 1.2520.

"The third US Treasury auction of the week calmed bond markets, allowing risk assets to rally," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions.

The safe-haven US dollar fell and the S&P 500 index notched an all-time high as US bond yields steadied. Helping to cap yields, worries about rising inflation have subsided after Wednesday's US consumer price report.

Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.

US crude oil futures settled 2.5% higher at $66.02 a barrel, helped by a fall in US fuel stocks.

"The Canadian dollar was also aided by a more upbeat Bank of Canada on Wednesday," Goshko said.

On Wednesday, Canada's central bank said it now expected the economy to grow in the first quarter, an upgrade from its January forecast of a contraction, saying it was proving more resilient to a second wave of COVID-19 infections than expected.

Canadians have saved a massive nest egg through the pandemic and a rush to spend that money could "meaningfully affect" economic growth, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said on Thursday.

Canada's jobs report for February is due on Friday.

Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve. The 10-year was up 2.7 basis points at 1.438% but holding well below Monday's 14-month high of 1.545%.

