World
South Korea says will suspend defence exchanges with Myanmar, reconsider aid
- Ban the export of arms or other strategic items and reconsider its development aid to Myanmar over the ongoing unrest after a military coup.
12 Mar 2021
SEOUL: South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday the country would suspend defence and security exchanges, ban the export of arms or other strategic items and reconsider its development aid to Myanmar over the ongoing unrest after a military coup.
Session underway to elect Senate chairman, deputy
South Korea says will suspend defence exchanges with Myanmar, reconsider aid
Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%
Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz
Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot
Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package
EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF
Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister
Ecnec approves 13 projects
Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’
US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms
Read more stories
Comments