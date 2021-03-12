Sports
US PGA Tour Players Championship scores
12 Mar 2021
MIAMI: Leading scores on Thursday in the first round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (Round suspended by darkness, to resume Friday. USA unless noted, par-72):
65 - Sergio Garcia (ESP)
67 - Brian Harman
68 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Corey Conners (CAN), Shane Lowry (IRL)
69 - Lee Westwood (ENG), Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Bryson DeChambeau
70 - Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley, Nick Taylor (CAN), Adam Long, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer, Steve Stricker, Jason Kokrak, Jason Day (AUS)
