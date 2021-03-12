US PGA Tour Players Championship scores

MIAMI: Leading scores on Thursday in the first round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (Round suspended by darkness, to resume Friday. USA unless noted, par-72):

65 - Sergio Garcia (ESP)

67 - Brian Harman

68 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Corey Conners (CAN), Shane Lowry (IRL)

69 - Lee Westwood (ENG), Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Bryson DeChambeau

70 - Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley, Nick Taylor (CAN), Adam Long, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer, Steve Stricker, Jason Kokrak, Jason Day (AUS)