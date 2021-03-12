Senate chairman election: PML-N senators receiving ‘anonymous’ phone calls: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senators are receiving ‘anonymous’ phone calls asking not to vote for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates in elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman, party vice president Maryam Nawaz alleged.

In a tweet, Maryam said some of the PML-N Senators have recorded the phone calls as evidence.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz shared the PDM president’s statement in which Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he would expose all the ‘na-maloom’ (unknown) if the PDM’s victory is turned into a defeat. On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday the trio of Maryam Safdar, Bilawal Zardari and Maulana are conspiring to make the chairman Senate election controversial.

Dr Firdous said those pointing fingers at the institutions should be shameful of their act; the corrupt cabal that has won a Senate seat through horse-trading should refrain from levelling allegations. The institutions are the pride of nation and the government will not allow disrespecting the institutions, she added.

The SACM said this cabal is eying Punjab after failure in the Center while Bilawal Zardari has already run away from Punjab after boasting about no confidence. She said the ‘jackals’ in the Centre have proved ‘jackals’ in Punjab as well and every tactic of swindlers will remain futile.

