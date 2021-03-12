ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021
Pakistan

Senate chairman election: PML-N senators receiving ‘anonymous’ phone calls: Maryam

Recorder Report 12 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senators are receiving ‘anonymous’ phone calls asking not to vote for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates in elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman, party vice president Maryam Nawaz alleged.

In a tweet, Maryam said some of the PML-N Senators have recorded the phone calls as evidence.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz shared the PDM president’s statement in which Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he would expose all the ‘na-maloom’ (unknown) if the PDM’s victory is turned into a defeat. On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday the trio of Maryam Safdar, Bilawal Zardari and Maulana are conspiring to make the chairman Senate election controversial.

Dr Firdous said those pointing fingers at the institutions should be shameful of their act; the corrupt cabal that has won a Senate seat through horse-trading should refrain from levelling allegations. The institutions are the pride of nation and the government will not allow disrespecting the institutions, she added.

The SACM said this cabal is eying Punjab after failure in the Center while Bilawal Zardari has already run away from Punjab after boasting about no confidence. She said the ‘jackals’ in the Centre have proved ‘jackals’ in Punjab as well and every tactic of swindlers will remain futile.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE Maryam Nawaz PDM Pakistan Democratic Movement PML N Senate election

