Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in tender for shipment

CAIRO: Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment April 15-25.

GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.

Tenders should reach GASC by noon (1000 GMT) on Thursday. The results should come out after 3:30 p.m. on the same day. Wheat bids should be free on board, with a separate freight offer.

GASC said it will pay for the grain “at sight,” instead of using letters of credit which guarantee payment within 180 days.

In its last tender on Feb. 2, GASC bought 480,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment March 15-30, including 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, 240,000 tonnes of French wheat, 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat.