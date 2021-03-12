ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dengue-free Pakistan: Carrefour Pakistan, Mortein join hands

Recorder Report 12 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Carrefour Pakistan and Mortein, a product of Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan, have joined hands to drive a nationwide awareness campaign against Dengue.

The partnership will cover all Carrefour flagship stores across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad. This was announced during a press briefing held at Carrefour store located in Lahore’s Packages Mall.

With its clutter-breaking communication across platforms, Mortein will be spreading the message to millions in Pakistan, uniting them under the banner of #DengueNoMore.

Through its long-standing partnership with Carrefour, Mortein will be offering special discounted products to ensure that access to 100 percent protection becomes a right for all Pakistanis and not a privilege for few. Both entities will come together to spread the message through in-store promoters and pamphlets to customers.

Over the past few years Pakistan has suffered from more than 60,000 cases of Dengue; a deadly disease that has no vaccine and has the potential to impact the lives of millions in Pakistan.

Protection and prevention is the best possible cure against Dengue and with the changing weather and onset of rainfall; all Pakistanis are urged to take all possible precautions.

Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan, manufacturers of Mortein, has been leading awareness drives as well as helping equip Pakistan to fight various fatal ailments including Dengue and Covid-19. Previously the brand has also distributed their free of cost reputable product in high dengue infected hospitals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Carrefour Pakistan Mortein Dengue free Pakistan awareness campaign

Dengue-free Pakistan: Carrefour Pakistan, Mortein join hands

Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Power surcharge bill passed by NA body

NHP payment on AGN Kazi formula basis opposed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.