Dengue-free Pakistan: Carrefour Pakistan, Mortein join hands

KARACHI: Carrefour Pakistan and Mortein, a product of Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan, have joined hands to drive a nationwide awareness campaign against Dengue.

The partnership will cover all Carrefour flagship stores across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad. This was announced during a press briefing held at Carrefour store located in Lahore’s Packages Mall.

With its clutter-breaking communication across platforms, Mortein will be spreading the message to millions in Pakistan, uniting them under the banner of #DengueNoMore.

Through its long-standing partnership with Carrefour, Mortein will be offering special discounted products to ensure that access to 100 percent protection becomes a right for all Pakistanis and not a privilege for few. Both entities will come together to spread the message through in-store promoters and pamphlets to customers.

Over the past few years Pakistan has suffered from more than 60,000 cases of Dengue; a deadly disease that has no vaccine and has the potential to impact the lives of millions in Pakistan.

Protection and prevention is the best possible cure against Dengue and with the changing weather and onset of rainfall; all Pakistanis are urged to take all possible precautions.

Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan, manufacturers of Mortein, has been leading awareness drives as well as helping equip Pakistan to fight various fatal ailments including Dengue and Covid-19. Previously the brand has also distributed their free of cost reputable product in high dengue infected hospitals.

