ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US weekly jobless claims at four-month low; labour market slowly improving

Reuters 12 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a four-month low last week as an improving public health environment allows more segments of the economy to reopen, putting the labour market recovery back on track.

Still, a full recovery from the deep scars inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic will probably take years, with the weekly unemployment claims report from the Labour Department on Thursday also showing a whopping 20.1 million Americans collecting unemployment checks in late February.

“We’re likely on the verge of much lower unemployment claims, but we’re not there yet,” said Robert Frick, economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia. “Assuming COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to decline, we expect lower, and perhaps dramatically lower, claims this spring.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 42,000 to a seasonally adjusted 712,000 for the week ended March 6, the lowest level since early November. Data for the prior week was revised to show 9,000 more applications received than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 725,000 applications in the latest week.

Unadjusted claims dropped 47,170 to 709,458 last week, amid declines in Texas, New York and Mississippi, where claims had been boosted in the prior period by harsh weather. But there was a big jump in claims in California.

Filings also rose in Ohio, which has been plagued by fraudulent applications. The state accounted for 18% of the claims filed last week, though it makes up only 3.7% of total employment.

Including a government-funded program for the self-employed, gig workers and others who do not qualify for the regular state programs, 1.2 million people filed claims last week. New coronavirus infections have dropped for eight straight weeks, declining 12% last week, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data. Vaccinations jumped to a record 2.2 million shots per day and virus-related deaths fell 18%.

US weekly jobless COVID19 Labour Department labour market

US weekly jobless claims at four-month low; labour market slowly improving

Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Power surcharge bill passed by NA body

NHP payment on AGN Kazi formula basis opposed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.