Palm oil may rise into 4,008-4,048 ringgit range

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,008-4,048 ringgit per tonne, as it has cleared a major barrier at 3,888 ringgit.

The barrier is identified as the Jan. 6 high. The consolidation over the past two days around this barrier has ended. The uptrend has resumed.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from 3,210 ringgit suggests a further gain into 4,008-4,087 ringgit range. Support is at 3,929 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into a zone of 3,880-3,903 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the big white candlestick on Wednesday represents a strong bullish momentum, which is likely to drive the price to 4,301 ringgit, as a key resistance at 3,856 ringgit has been broken.

Based on the depth of the drop to 3,160 ringgit, the contract may surge to 4,576 ringgit.

