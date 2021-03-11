ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysian Christians can use ‘Allah’ in publications: court

AFP 11 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Christians in Muslim-majority Malaysia can use the word “Allah” in publications, a court ruled Wednesday, overturning a decades-old ban after a lengthy legal battle that fuelled religious tensions.

The Arabic word for God has long been divisive in Malaysia, with Christians complaining attempts to stop them using it highlight creeping Islamisation. But some Muslims accuse Christians of overstepping boundaries.

Wednesday’s case began 13 years ago when officials seized religious materials in the local Malay language from a Christian at Kuala Lumpur airport that contained the word “Allah”.

The woman — Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill, a member of an indigenous group — then launched a legal challenge against a 1986 ban on Christians using the term in publications.

After repeated delays, the Kuala Lumpur High Court finally sided with her, ruling she had the right not to face discrimination on the grounds of her faith.

The judge also ruled the ban on Christians using “Allah” was “unlawful and unconstitutional”, her lawyer Annou Xavier told AFP.

Malaysia’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion.

Christians in Malaysia say they have used the word “Allah” for centuries.

But authorities had argued against using the term in non-Muslim literature, saying it could confuse Muslims and entice them to convert.

In another high-profile case in 2014, Malaysia’s top court dismissed a bid by the Catholic Church for the right to use the word “Allah” in the Malay-language edition of a church newspaper.

Malaysia has largely avoided overt religious conflict in recent decades, but tensions have been growing.

In 2014 a church was hit with petrol bombs, while Islamic authorities have seized Bibles containing the word “Allah”.

In 2017 a Christian pastor was dragged from his car by masked men and kidnapped. He is still missing, with a public inquiry concluding he was probably snatched by “agents of the state”.

Less than 10 percent of Malaysia’s 32 million people are estimated to be Christians, coming from mostly ethnic Chinese, Indian or indigenous backgrounds, while 60 percent are Muslim ethnic Malay.

Court Christians Kuala Lumpur High Court legal battle

Malaysian Christians can use ‘Allah’ in publications: court

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Ramazan Package-2021: Rs7.8bn subsidy approved by ECC

Taxpayers must update profiles by Mar 31st deadline: FBR

China approves $1.5bn currency swap with Sri Lanka

IHC, too, turns down PTI’s plea

ECP notifies Gilani’s victory, rejects PTI’s plea

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.