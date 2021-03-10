ECP notifies victory of 48 senators

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the notification for induction of newly elected Senators to the upper house.

As per details, the victory notifications of all 48 senators, including PTI’s Faisal Vawda and PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani have been issued.

Earlier in the day, ECP once again turned down the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking to stop the issuance of notification of Senator-elect Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory.

The commission reserved its decision after hearing arguments of Senator-elect from Punjab Barrister Ali Zafar, who represented the petitioners.

It issued notices to the former premier and his son Ali Haider Gillani over the video leak scandal and adjourned the hearing until March 22.