Markets
Russia may slash borrowing by 600-700bn roubles in 2021
- Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Tuesday said Russia may cut its planned borrowing this year due to better-than-expected budget revenues and could be able to keep the state's debt to gross domestic product ratio at no more than 20% over three years.
10 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia may slash its borrowing by 600-700 billion roubles ($8.1-9.5 billion) in 2021, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev as saying on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Tuesday said Russia may cut its planned borrowing this year due to better-than-expected budget revenues and could be able to keep the state's debt to gross domestic product ratio at no more than 20% over three years.
ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification
Russia may slash borrowing by 600-700bn roubles in 2021
ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10
Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks
Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK
Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance
PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg
Vaccination for elderly to begin today
FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect
Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims
SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament
Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon
Read more stories
Comments