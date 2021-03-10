Russia may slash borrowing by 600-700bn roubles in 2021

MOSCOW: Russia may slash its borrowing by 600-700 billion roubles ($8.1-9.5 billion) in 2021, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev as saying on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Tuesday said Russia may cut its planned borrowing this year due to better-than-expected budget revenues and could be able to keep the state's debt to gross domestic product ratio at no more than 20% over three years.