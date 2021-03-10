ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Canadian dollar steadies ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision

  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2625 to 1.2683.
  • Price of US oil rises 0.8%.
  • Canadian bond yields edge higher across the curve.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its US counterpart on Wednesday as data showing tame US underlying inflation bolstered investor sentiment and ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

The Canadian dollar was trading little changed at 1.2639 to the greenback, or 79.12 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2625 to 1.2683.

The central bank is widely expected to leave its policy rate at a record low of 0.25% but investors see rising chances of a hike next year as the economic outlook improves. The announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT)

Conditions have improved since the last rate decision in January, Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates & macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

But the central bank won't want "to sound too optimistic or it risks a further larger back up in interest rates above and beyond the sharp moves seen over the past few weeks," Reitzes said.

US stock index futures rose after the inflation data eased concerns over a rise in borrowing costs in the near term.

US President Joe Biden is poised for his first major legislative victory when the House of Representatives is expected to approve his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the US economy.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. US crude prices were up 0.8% at $64.52 a barrel, supported by an OECD forecast for the global economic recovery and by OPEC+ oil output curbs.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve, with the 10-year up about half a basis point at 1.453%. On Monday, it touched its highest since January 2020 at 1.545%.

