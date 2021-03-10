OnePlus is bringing the 50MP ultra-wide camera to its OnePlus 9 series

As the 23rd March release date for the OnePlus 9 series gets closer, OnePlus confirms that this new series will feature a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

According to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, at least one of the phones, most probably the Pro one, will get the 50MP ultra-wide camera, as reported by the Android Authority.

OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau also confirmed this news on his official twitter account and explained how this ultra-wide camera will delivers distortion-free shots.

Pete Lau also compared the resolution of two shots taken with a conventional ultra-wide camera and the OnePlus 9 series camera for his twitter followers.

Although the OnePlus 9 series is not the first phone to feature the IMX766 camera sensor, it will be an upgrade over the 48MP IMX586 used for the OnePlus 8 Pro‘s ultra-wide camera.

In addition to this, the company also disclosed that it will be using the Sony IMX789 sensor for its main camera earlier this week, which will be the largest sensor in a OnePlus phone.