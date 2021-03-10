ANL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.24%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.58%)
BOP 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 117.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.81%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.1%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TRG 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -49.94 (-1.05%)
BR30 23,971 Decreased By ▼ -317 (-1.31%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By ▼ -320.42 (-0.72%)
KSE30 18,407 Decreased By ▼ -163.9 (-0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OnePlus is bringing the 50MP ultra-wide camera to its OnePlus 9 series

  • OnePlus confirms that this new series will feature a 50MP ultra-wide camera.
BR Web Desk 10 Mar 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

As the 23rd March release date for the OnePlus 9 series gets closer, OnePlus confirms that this new series will feature a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

According to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, at least one of the phones, most probably the Pro one, will get the 50MP ultra-wide camera, as reported by the Android Authority.

OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau also confirmed this news on his official twitter account and explained how this ultra-wide camera will delivers distortion-free shots.

Pete Lau also compared the resolution of two shots taken with a conventional ultra-wide camera and the OnePlus 9 series camera for his twitter followers.

Although the OnePlus 9 series is not the first phone to feature the IMX766 camera sensor, it will be an upgrade over the 48MP IMX586 used for the OnePlus 8 Pro‘s ultra-wide camera.

In addition to this, the company also disclosed that it will be using the Sony IMX789 sensor for its main camera earlier this week, which will be the largest sensor in a OnePlus phone.

smartphone OnePlus phone cameras smartphone camera Chinese smartphone makers smartphone market OnePlus 9 series OnePlus camera 50MP ultra wide camera

OnePlus is bringing the 50MP ultra-wide camera to its OnePlus 9 series

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters