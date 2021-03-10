Markets
ADB sells 5-year, 2bn yuan panda bond with 3.2% coupon
- The Manila-based multilateral lender's last panda bond was a 1 billion yuan 10-year bond issued in December 2009.
10 Mar 2021
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to China's onshore bond market after an absence of more than 11 years on Wednesday, selling a five-year "panda" bond with a 3.2% coupon, sources familiar with the sale said.
The 2 billion yuan ($307.04 million) panda bond issuance was 1.86 times oversubscribed, the sources said.
The Manila-based multilateral lender's last panda bond was a 1 billion yuan 10-year bond issued in December 2009.
Panda bonds are yuan-denominated bonds sold by non-Chinese issuers in China.
