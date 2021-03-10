ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.94%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
AVN 80.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.51%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 117.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.28%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.41%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
HASCOL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
HUBC 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.1%)
KAPCO 40.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
PAEL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.87%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
TRG 134.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By ▼ -37.44 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,091 Decreased By ▼ -197.29 (-0.81%)
KSE100 44,000 Decreased By ▼ -223.27 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,441 Decreased By ▼ -129.65 (-0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares end nearly flat as year-end selloff by funds erases tech gains

  • Terumo changed its course to fall 0.33% after rising on the news that the medical equipment maker has developed a new syringe that can get seven doses out of each vial of COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares were little changed on Wednesday, as gains in technology stocks tracking an overnight Wall Street rally were snapped by a fiscal year-end selloff by domestic funds.

The Nikkei index inched up 0.03% to close at 29,036.56, while the broader Topix gained 0.11% to 1,919.74.

Nikkei rallied to a 30-year high last month on expectations of a swift economic rebound and robust corporate earnings.

Fund houses are booking profits before the fiscal year ends this month.

"This is all about the move toward the fiscal year end," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager for investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Pension and other funds are trying to cut their stock holdings that increased during the rally. The sell-off will continue throughout the month and this will weigh on indexes."

Technology shares rose, tracking an about 4% gain in tech-heavy Nasdaq in its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4, as US bond yields retreated.

Fanuc, which gained 3.35%, was the biggest contributor to the Nikkei, followed by phone operator KDDI , which rose 3.44%. Chip testing equipment maker Advantest rose 2.34% and Sony rose 1.76%.

Terumo changed its course to fall 0.33% after rising on the news that the medical equipment maker has developed a new syringe that can get seven doses out of each vial of COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc.

Steel and mining sectors fell the most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on Topix, with JFE Holdings, Kobe Steel and Nipon Steel dropping 3.4%, 3.32% and 2.54%, respectively.

Index heavyweights Fast Retailing, a Uniqlo brand clothing shop operator, lost 2.41% and online medical platform M3 fell 6.19%.

Nikkei WallStreet Japanese shares jump Shoichi Arisawa

Japanese shares end nearly flat as year-end selloff by funds erases tech gains

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters