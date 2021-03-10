ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.21%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.21%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.91%)
AVN 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.8%)
BOP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.98%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HASCOL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.09%)
HUBC 83.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.97%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
TRG 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.1%)
UNITY 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,735 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,187 Decreased By ▼ -101 (-0.42%)
KSE100 44,252 Increased By ▲ 29.02 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,538 Decreased By ▼ -32.79 (-0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

  • Five people died in the course of the Capitol attack January 6, and more than 300 people have been arrested for their participation so far, including some charged with conspiracy.
AFP 10 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The FBI on Tuesday released new images of the man suspected of placing homemade pipe bombs in Washington on January 5 -- the night before the assault on the US Capitol -- in an effort to gather identifying information about him.

The video, published on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's official YouTube channel, shows several angles of surveillance footage of the suspect as he walks along streets in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of the city.

Dressed in dark pants, a light-colored hoodie and gloves, the man's face is obscured by glasses and a mask as he carries a bag in one hand.

The FBI had already released still photos of the suspect -- including ones that showed identifying details of his Nike sneakers -- offering $100,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

The man is suspected of planting the homemade bombs near the headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic parties, which are near the Capitol.

The bombs never detonated and may have been placed as a distraction to keep police away when a pro-Trump mob breached the building where lawmakers were voting to certify Joe Biden's election victory.

"We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now," Steven D'Antuono, assistant director of the FBI's Washington office said, asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

"These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death," he said.

Five people died in the course of the Capitol attack January 6, and more than 300 people have been arrested for their participation so far, including some charged with conspiracy.

On Tuesday, the deployment of National Guard troops sent to protect the Capitol since the attack was extended until May, with numbers cut by half to 2,300.

The Pentagon said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had approved a request from the Capitol police force for continued National Guard support, but gave no details about any threat of further attack.

FBI Washington Capitol Hill National Guard Steven D'Antuono Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters