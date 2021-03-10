Bajwa, UK General discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Staff United Kingdom Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter on Tuesday has called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interests including Afghan peace process, security and defence cooperation as well as evolving global geo-strategic environment were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.