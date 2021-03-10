ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
THE RUPEE: Upward trend

BR Research 10 Mar 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Tuesday, Pakistan Rupee continued its slight gains against USD in both inter-bank and open markets despite US dollar going up in global currency markets on account of higher bond yields. PKR also went up against Euro in Pakistani open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 7 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157 and 157.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157.10 and 157.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for buying and 50 paisas for selling closing at 185.50 and 187 respectively. Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.70 and 42.85 respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.65 and 41.85 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.10
Open Offer     Rs 157.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 157.00
Offer Rate     Rs 157.10
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its worth throughout the trading session as it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 157.00 and Rs 158.40 respectively.

Furthermore, the rupee failed to sustain as it lost its day earlier recoveries against pound sterling. At the close, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Monday's closing of Rs 216.40 and Rs 218.00 to Rs 217.00 and Rs 218.50 respectively, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

