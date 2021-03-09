Pakistan
Sarwar urges to promote merit, transparency for eradication of police station culture
- The Governor said the government will empower police and free it from political influence.
09 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has stressed the need to promote merit and transparency for complete eradication of police station culture.
He was talking to Punjab Inspector General Police Inam Ghani, who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday and discussed law and order situation in the province.
The Governor said the government will empower police and free it from political influence.
