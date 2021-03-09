ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.61%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.11%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.08 (-6.75%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
BYCO 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.29%)
DGKC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-5.62%)
EPCL 46.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
FFL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.43%)
HUBC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.26%)
JSCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.77%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.3%)
PAEL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-5.82%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.11%)
PPL 88.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.68%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.98%)
SNGP 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.94%)
TRG 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-4.55%)
UNITY 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-5.82%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,737 Decreased By ▼ -98.94 (-2.05%)
BR30 24,234 Decreased By ▼ -739.41 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,173 Decreased By ▼ -877.96 (-1.95%)
KSE30 18,553 Decreased By ▼ -318.22 (-1.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields edge up after soft 5-year auction amid doubts about BOJ

  • The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.02 basis point to 0.130%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.03 basis point to 0.515%.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Yields on Japanese government bonds rose slightly on Tuesday after an auction of five-year debt was met with soft demand due to uncertainty about the outcome of the Bank of Japan's next policy meeting.

An auction of five-year notes drew bids worth 3.25 times the amount sold, which was down from a bid-cover ratio of 3.49 in the previous auction last month.

The BOJ is going to conduct a review of its policy framework when it next meets on March 18-19. BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Monday he felt bond yields should be allowed to move more.

That statement seemed to contradict Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comment on Friday that he saw no need to widen the trading band for long-term yields.

Many investors had expected the BOJ to allow 10-year yields to move in a wider range, but mixed signals have made traders more uncertain about the outcome of the policy meeting.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.15 points to 150.98.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.02 basis point to 0.130%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.03 basis point to 0.515%.

The 30-year JGB yield edged up to 0.705% but the 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.720%.

The five-year yield rose 0.015 basis point to minus 0.060%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.125%.

JGB Governor Haruhiko Kuroda Japanese government bonds Masayoshi Amamiya BOJ Deputy Governor

JGB yields edge up after soft 5-year auction amid doubts about BOJ

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters