ANL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.9%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.67%)
ASL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
AVN 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-6.77%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.71%)
DGKC 118.65 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-6.69%)
EPCL 46.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.94%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
HASCOL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
HUBC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.02%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
MLCF 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.32%)
PPL 88.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.19%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.1%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-4.19%)
TRG 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-5.7%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.3%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -106.01 (-2.19%)
BR30 24,195 Decreased By ▼ -778.51 (-3.12%)
KSE100 44,102 Decreased By ▼ -948.83 (-2.11%)
KSE30 18,506 Decreased By ▼ -364.57 (-1.93%)
Japan stocks end higher on hopes of economic rebound

Reuters 09 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Tuesday as investors bought consumer goods companies and property developers on expectations that they would benefit from an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.99% to 29,027.94. The broader Topix rose 1.27% to 1,917.68.

Consumer cyclicals and property firms underpinned the gains, driven by optimism that the sectors would perform better as a recovery in the domestic economy gathers pace.

Technology shares fell in early trade as some investors booked profits before the close of the fiscal year on March 31, but the sector reversed course to end higher in a sign that overall sentiment remains positive.

"There is some selling in the IT sector, but at the same time investors are willing to buy the dip for value shares that are linked to the domestic economy," said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

"You can tell that investors are planning for life after the coronavirus pandemic, but the market is likely to consolidate around current levels."

Domestic equities have weakened in the past few sessions after rallying to a more than 30-year high last month, which some investors said was a sign of excessive froth.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names on Tuesday were Honda Motor Co Ltd, gaining 3.68%, followed by Astellas Pharma Inc, rising 3.64%.

Many exporters got a boost after the yen fell to a nine-month low against the dollar. A weaker yen inflates exporters' earnings when repatriated from overseas.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Keyence Corp , falling 3.02%, and Nidec Corp, which fell 2.91%.

There were 182 advancers on the Nikkei index against 41 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.97 billion, compared with the average of 1.38 billion in the past 30 days.

Nikkei Honda Motor Co Ltd Nidec Japanese shares ended higher

