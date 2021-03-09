ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.59%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 85.02 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-5.64%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.23%)
DGKC 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-4.21%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.19%)
FFBL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
HUBC 83.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.16%)
JSCL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.58%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.37%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
PAEL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.5%)
PIBTL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.93%)
POWER 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.78%)
PPL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.78%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-5.13%)
PTC 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
SILK 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.82%)
TRG 137.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-3.92%)
UNITY 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,770 Decreased By ▼ -66.41 (-1.37%)
BR30 24,360 Decreased By ▼ -612.85 (-2.45%)
KSE100 44,372 Decreased By ▼ -679.11 (-1.51%)
KSE30 18,628 Decreased By ▼ -242.83 (-1.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans approach 7-year high on South America weather woes

  • Brazilian farmers harvested an estimated 35% of the country's soybean acreage through last Thursday, down from 49% a year ago and the slowest pace in a decade, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Monday, reaching a near seven-year top on worries about harvest delays in Brazil and dry conditions in Argentina, traders said.

  • CBOT May soybeans settled up 3-3/4 cents at $14.33-3/4 per bushel, paring gains after reaching $14.60, the highest price in a continuous chart of the most-active soybean contract since June 2014.

  • CBOT May soyoil ended up 0.66 cent at 52.46 cents per pound while May soymeal fell $1.90 to settle at $416.30 per short ton.

  • Contract highs were set across the board in CBOT soybean and soyoil futures contracts.

  • The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export inspections of US soybeans in the latest week at 587,594 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 400,000 to 800,000 tonnes.

    • Traders expect the USDA in a monthly supply/demand report due Tuesday to trim its forecasts of 2020/21 US and global soybean ending stocks.

  • Brazilian farmers harvested an estimated 35% of the country's soybean acreage through last Thursday, down from 49% a year ago and the slowest pace in a decade, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said.

  • China's soybean imports in January and February totaled 13.41 million tonnes, down slightly from a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, as rains in top exporter Brazil slowed some shipments.

CBOT wheat Chicago Board of Trade CBOT corn CBOT soyoil CBOT soyabean

CBOT soybeans approach 7-year high on South America weather woes

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters