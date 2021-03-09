Markets
New York cotton
09 Mar 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 86.21 86.21 86.21 86.21 12:41 - 0.09 10055 87.76
Mar 08
May'21 88.27 89.34 87.24 87.85 12:40 - 0.16 5802 88.67
Mar 08
Jul'21 89.45 90.23 88.25 88.83 05:33 - -0.37 54 85.07
Mar 08
=================================================================================
