Country needs fresh elections?

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Qureshi terms fresh election demand meaningless, unconstitutional” carried by the newspaper on Sunday. According to it, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demand of fresh elections in the country “meaningless” and “unconstitutional”, urging that “despite no constitutional compulsion or restriction Prime Minister Imran Khan presented himself for a vote of confidence with high moral courage.” Unfortunately, however, Qureshi offers no support for the plausibility of his argument.

Not only does Qureshi’s argument lack plausibility, it is also bereft of appreciation of the facts on ground following the defeat of the finance minister, Dr Hafeez Sheikh, against opposition’s candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. Winning a fresh vote of trust by the prime minister is no solution to the problem. The solution is: fresh elections.

Nasir Beg (Islamabad)

