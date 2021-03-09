‘Govt must act to stop price hike’

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry president Saleem-uz-Zaman has said that the time has come for the government to take immediate action to stop price hike and give relief to the common people.

Felicitating the prime minister on his success in securing the confidence vote, he said, “We hope that the upcoming budget would mirror business and people-friendly agenda.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated some commendable measures to give a boost to industry and exports.

Patron-in-Chief of KATI, S. M. Muneer said that Prime Minister Khan had taken some timely decisions to fight back the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the prime minister’s tremendous comeback after securing the confidence vote had given a positive message about stability in Pakistan.

