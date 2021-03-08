ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond markets sell off on rising US bond yields, oil surge

  • Rising oil prices tend to move closely with inflation expectations in the euro area, pushing bond yields up and their prices down.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday in the face of rising US Treasury yields and oil prices pushing past $70 for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A note of caution before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting appeared to limit selling in euro zone bond markets, however, with focus turning to the ECB's weekly bond-buying data due out later in the session.

That is being watched for any signs the central bank is stepping up the pace of bond purchases in its pandemic emergency bond-buying programme to contain rising bond yields.

In early Monday trade, most 10-year bond yields were up 2 basis points on the day, but holding below recent highs.

A sharp rise in US Treasury yields, as a $1.9 fiscal stimulus boost helps lift growth and inflation expectations, has spilled over to other major bond markets.

Rising euro area yields create a headache for the ECB, since they can spill over into higher borrowing costs for corporations and households, hurting growth while the central bank is still trying to steer the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

Policymakers from ECB President Christine Lagarde to chief economist Philip Lane have expressed unease. Markets want to know the game plan.

"It is only fair to expect the (ECB's) Executive Board to walk the talk by temporarily increasing the pace of PEPP purchases," said Frederik Ducrozet, global macro strategist at Pictet. "We expect a pick-up in weekly net purchases to above 20 billion euros starting on Monday."

Germany's benchmark Bund yield was last up 2 basis points at -0.28%=, holding below almost one-year highs hit around -0.20% in late February.

In contrast, 10-year US Treasury yields were up almost 5 bps on the day at 1.60% -- keeping the gap with Bund yields close to its widest levels in over a year near 190 bps.

Brent crude oil climbed above $70 a barrel for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while US crude touched its highest in more than two years, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities.

Rising oil prices tend to move closely with inflation expectations in the euro area, pushing bond yields up and their prices down.

Saudi Arabia European Central Bank Christine Lagarde Euro zone government bond COVID19 10 year bond yields coronavirus crisis Bund yield

Euro zone bond markets sell off on rising US bond yields, oil surge

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters