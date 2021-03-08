World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 5,011
08 Mar 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5,011 to 2,505,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
