Govt to launch ‘Brand Pakistan’ to promote tourism sector

Ali Ahmed 08 Mar 2021

In a move to boost Pakistan’s tourism sector, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari has said that Pakistan would launch ‘Brand Pakistan’ as a customized brand and will get dozens of five stars international standard hotels and motels during the next two to three years.

Bukhari who also serves as the Chairman of the National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) informed that Pakistan will get 25 to 30 hotels in coming years as tourism is a priority of the present government.

He informed that an e-portal to inform tourists about the hotels’ ratings, weather, traffic and other information regarding tourist destinations in the country had also been prepared. Furthermore, a National Tourism Strategy from 2020 to 2030 has been formulated a five-year action plan (2020-25) has also been introduced, he said.

On the restructuring of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), he said that PTDC now serves as a coordination body.

He said that in order to boost the tourism industry, improvements in infrastructure such as better hotels, transportation, improved recreation facilities alongside an improved security situation are the essentials.

