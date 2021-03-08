UK calls on Iran to release dual national

LONDON: The UK government on Sunday called for the immediate release of a British-Iranian woman after her five-year sentence for sedition ended in Iran, as a new court summons caused further uncertainty about her fate.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been under house arrest for months, had her ankle tag removed, giving her more freedom of movement and allowing her to visit relatives in Tehran.

But the 42-year-old dual national now faces another court appearance in Iran next Sunday, dashing hopes among her family, friends and supporters of an immediate return home.