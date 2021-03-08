ANL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
ASC 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.48%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
AVN 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.84%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.52%)
FCCL 24.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.58%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
JSCL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.34%)
KAPCO 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 37.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.62%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.43%)
PRL 26.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.72%)
TRG 151.35 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (3.59%)
UNITY 31.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.11%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
BR100 4,990 Increased By ▲ 24.76 (0.5%)
BR30 26,004 Increased By ▲ 249.83 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,058 Increased By ▲ 220.45 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,314 Increased By ▲ 139.68 (0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

UK calls on Iran to release dual national

AFP Updated 08 Mar 2021

LONDON: The UK government on Sunday called for the immediate release of a British-Iranian woman after her five-year sentence for sedition ended in Iran, as a new court summons caused further uncertainty about her fate.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been under house arrest for months, had her ankle tag removed, giving her more freedom of movement and allowing her to visit relatives in Tehran.

But the 42-year-old dual national now faces another court appearance in Iran next Sunday, dashing hopes among her family, friends and supporters of an immediate return home.

Court UK government Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe

UK calls on Iran to release dual national

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.