Senate chairman slot: Bilawal fails to get PML-Q support

NNI Updated 08 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday failed to get support from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for the election of the Senate chairman.

The PPP delegation comprised of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Jameel Soomro held meeting with PML-Q leadership to get support for the PDM in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Monis Elahi and Hussain Elahi attended the meeting. Matters pertaining to political situation and forthcoming Senate chairman election came under discussion during the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chaudhry brothers refused to vote for the PDM candidate in the upcoming Senate chairman election.

“PML-Q is an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and will vote government-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairman slot,” Chaudhry brothers told Bilawal.

