ANL 34.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.12%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
AVN 93.98 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.93%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
DGKC 135.79 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.81%)
EPCL 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.24%)
FCCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
FFL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.26%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
JSCL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.92%)
KAPCO 41.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 37.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.7%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.22%)
PRL 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.83%)
TRG 151.99 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.03%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.14%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 28.88 (0.58%)
BR30 26,035 Increased By ▲ 281.36 (1.09%)
KSE100 46,077 Increased By ▲ 239.65 (0.52%)
KSE30 19,315 Increased By ▲ 140.81 (0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Renovations of Basant Hall being carried out

Recorder Report Updated 08 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Necessary repairs, renovations are being carried out under the Sindh Government’s Endowment Fund Trust for the restoration of historical building of Basant Hall, Hyderabad in its original condition and after completion of work It will be decided that how this historical building could be made better and more useful for the people.

In this regard, Provincial Secretary Culture Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro paid a detailed visit to Basant Hall today.

The Chairman Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) Jahangir Siddiqui, Secretary EFT Hameed Akhund, Nelufar Sheikh, Ishtiaq Ansari and other concerned officers were also present. Briefing the concerned officers, Engineer Muhammad Ali Memon of Endowment Fund Trust informed that the historical building of Basant Hall in Hyderabad is being repaired while maintaining the natural beauty of the building but alternative material was also used due to unavailability of material and unavoidable reasons. However, efforts are being made to ensure that whatever alternative material is used should not affect the natural structure of the building and we have been quite successful in this endeavor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government Renovations of Basant Hall Basant Hall Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) Ghulam Akbar Leghari

Renovations of Basant Hall being carried out

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Finance Amendment Bill 2021: 80 income tax exemptions to be withdrawn

‘Peace more powerful than war’, Pope tells residents of Mosul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.