Renovations of Basant Hall being carried out

HYDERABAD: Necessary repairs, renovations are being carried out under the Sindh Government’s Endowment Fund Trust for the restoration of historical building of Basant Hall, Hyderabad in its original condition and after completion of work It will be decided that how this historical building could be made better and more useful for the people.

In this regard, Provincial Secretary Culture Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro paid a detailed visit to Basant Hall today.

The Chairman Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) Jahangir Siddiqui, Secretary EFT Hameed Akhund, Nelufar Sheikh, Ishtiaq Ansari and other concerned officers were also present. Briefing the concerned officers, Engineer Muhammad Ali Memon of Endowment Fund Trust informed that the historical building of Basant Hall in Hyderabad is being repaired while maintaining the natural beauty of the building but alternative material was also used due to unavailability of material and unavoidable reasons. However, efforts are being made to ensure that whatever alternative material is used should not affect the natural structure of the building and we have been quite successful in this endeavor.

