ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
NY cotton crawls up as traders eye WASDE report

Reuters 07 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures edged up on Friday, buoyed by bets for a reduction in US cotton planting estimates in a federal report due next week, though caution over the report kept prices in a narrow range.

Cotton contracts for May rose 0.41 cent, or 0.5% to 87.55 cents per lb by 12:58 PM ET (1758 GMT). It traded within a range of 85.67 and 87.76 cents a lb. Prices were set for a second week of losses, falling 1.5%.

“There’s almost a universal consensus that this crop is shrinking and consumption is going up,” said Barry Bean, a cotton buyer based in Gideon, Missouri.

Market participants are awaiting the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly World Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report due on Tuesday. Bean, however, added that the market could still fall if estimated reductions in the cotton crop size and increased exports in the report come below expectations. “We believe that core speculator longs are not going to abandon their positions. If our assumption is correct, then this bull market will sooner or later resume,” said Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton in a note on Thursday.

Many cotton-producing counties in South and West Texas are currently in a moderate to severe drought and that should support prices, he added. Limiting gains for the natural fiber was a firmer dollar which raised the cost of purchasing cotton for buyers in other currencies.

Total futures market volume fell by 10,924 to 27,002 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 115 to 237,608 contracts in the previous session.

