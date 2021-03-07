ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (March 6, 2021)...
Recorder Report 07 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (March 6, 2021)

=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         9500-9520
Gur                         10000-11000
Shakar                      11000-12500
Ghee (16 kg)                  3850-4260
Almond (Kaghzi)             30000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        25000-28000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-32000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka)           17500-19500
Dal Mong (Washed)           18000-20000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            17000-19000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           20000-22000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-24000
Dal Masoor (Local)          15000-16000
Dal Masoor (impor)          12500-14000
Masoor (salam-impor)        10000-12700
Masoor (salam-local)        14500-15000
Gram White                  10000-12500
Gram Black                  11400-12500
Dal Chana (Thin)            11800-12500
Dal Chana (Thick)           13000-14000
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  17000-17500
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    21000-25000
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         12500-16000
Basmati Super (new)         11000-13500
Kainat 1121                 11000-12500
Rice Basmati (386)           8500-10000
Basmati broken                6000-8500
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     350-550
Tea (Green)                    900-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

