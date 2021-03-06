Taiwan buys 100,410 tonnes wheat of US-origin

HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association purchased an estimated 100,410 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender that closed on Thursday, European traders said. The wheat was bought in two consignments comprising various wheat types for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast.

The first consignment for shipment between April 25 and May 9 involved 26,370 tonnes of US dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $290.64 a tonne FOB US Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The first consignment also involved 16,025 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein bought at $285.22 a tonne FOB and 7,270 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9% protein bought at $287.79 a tonne FOB. The first consignment has an additional freight charge of $41.68 per tonne for ocean shipping from the US Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said. The second consignment for shipment between May 12 and May 26 involved 27,825 tonnes of dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $292.11 a tonne FOB US Pacific Northwest coast. The second consignment also included 15,725 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein content bought at $284.12 a tonne FOB and 7,195 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9% protein bought at $285.96 a tonne FOB. The second consignment has an additional freight charge of $41.95 per tonne for shipping from the US Pacific Northwest coast, they said.

The dark northern spring wheat in the first consignment was sold by trading house CHS. In the second consignment, CHS sold the dark northern and soft white wheat while Columbia Grain sold the hard red winter. In its last tender on Jan. 29, the association purchased 85,340 tonnes of milling wheat also to be sourced from the United States.