Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 156,498 tonnes of cargo comprising 123,902 tonnes of import cargo and 32,596 tonnes of export cargo including 7,075 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 123,902 tonnes comprised of 61,009 tonnes of containerised cargo; 25,043 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,955 tonnes of canola; 16,757 tonnes of wheat and 15,138 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 32,596 tonnes comprised of 16,224 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,693 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 1,750 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo and 12,870 Clinkers.

As many as 7,075 containers comprising of 4,965 containers import and 2,110 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1,086 of 20’s and 1,616 of 40’s loaded while 09 of 20’s and 319 of 40’s empty containers; whereas that of exported containers shows 401 of 20’s and 249 of 40’s loaded containers while 49 of 20’s and 581 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 07 vessels viz. AAL Shanghai. Ever Ursula, Transtime,Kota Nilam, Stolt Maple, Tian Xiang He, and Chem Newyork carrying containers, tanker, and general cargo, currently at the berths.

There were 05 ships namely Octaden, AS Sicilia, Bashunhara, Carl Schulte and Chemroad Echo sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There are 04 ships namely Tian Xiang He, Diyyainah-1, Isuzu and Kota Nilam, expected to sail on 05-03-2021.

There are 07 vessels viz. Lime Galaxy, Greenwich Bridge, Mayssan, Unison, Al Shaffiah, and Baltic Bridge carrying containers, chemicals, clinkers, and ethanol are due to arrive on 5-3-2021 and 6-3-2021.

