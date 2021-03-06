ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 06 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 156,498 tonnes of cargo comprising 123,902 tonnes of import cargo and 32,596 tonnes of export cargo including 7,075 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 123,902 tonnes comprised of 61,009 tonnes of containerised cargo; 25,043 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,955 tonnes of canola; 16,757 tonnes of wheat and 15,138 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 32,596 tonnes comprised of 16,224 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,693 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 1,750 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo and 12,870 Clinkers.

As many as 7,075 containers comprising of 4,965 containers import and 2,110 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1,086 of 20’s and 1,616 of 40’s loaded while 09 of 20’s and 319 of 40’s empty containers; whereas that of exported containers shows 401 of 20’s and 249 of 40’s loaded containers while 49 of 20’s and 581 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 07 vessels viz. AAL Shanghai. Ever Ursula, Transtime,Kota Nilam, Stolt Maple, Tian Xiang He, and Chem Newyork carrying containers, tanker, and general cargo, currently at the berths.

There were 05 ships namely Octaden, AS Sicilia, Bashunhara, Carl Schulte and Chemroad Echo sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There are 04 ships namely Tian Xiang He, Diyyainah-1, Isuzu and Kota Nilam, expected to sail on 05-03-2021.

There are 07 vessels viz. Lime Galaxy, Greenwich Bridge, Mayssan, Unison, Al Shaffiah, and Baltic Bridge carrying containers, chemicals, clinkers, and ethanol are due to arrive on 5-3-2021 and 6-3-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Karachi Port Oil canola import cargos

Activities of Karachi Port

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Govt irked by ECP’s response

ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique

US blocked Myanmar junta bid to empty $1bn NY Fed account

Bill aimed at empowering govt to impose surcharge deferred again

Power sector: MoF required to provide Rs194bn additional subsidy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.