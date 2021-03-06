ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Robusta coffee prices weaken, cocoa down

Reuters 06 Mar 2021

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE fell to the lowest level in almost two weeks on Friday with the prospect of a larger robusta crop in Brazil this year weighing on prices. May robusta coffee was down $13, or 0.9%, at $1,393 a tonne at 1451 GMT after dipping to a low of $1,385 - the weakest in almost two weeks.

Broker Marex Spectron, in a report issued on Friday, forecast the Brazil robusta (conillon) crop at 20.8 million bags, up 9.5% from the prior season. The report projected there would be a robusta surplus of 1.4 million bags in 2021/22 but an arabica deficit of 12.1 million bags.

Marex Spectron put the Brazil arabica crop in 2021/22, an off-year in the country’s biennial crop cycle, at 32.8 million bags, sharply down from 50.0 million in the prior season. May arabica coffee fell by 2.15 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.30 per lb.

May London cocoa fell by 13 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,793 pounds a tonne, extending its retreat from a three-month high of 1,822 pounds set on Wednesday. Tightness in available supplies to tender against March remained a concern, however, and the front month’s premium to May was holding around 160 pounds.

May New York cocoa was down $37, or 1.4%, at $2,588 a tonne. Total reported cocoa stocks fell by 87,000 tonnes during the 2019/20 season (October/September), the International Cocoa Organization Expert Working Group on Stocks estimated after a meeting on Thursday.

May raw sugar rose by 0.17 cents, or 1.05%, to 16.43 cents per lb, boosted partly by a rise in crude oil prices to the highest level in almost 14 months. May white sugar rose by $4, or 0.9%, to $466 a tonne.

Coffee Cocoa coffee prices Raw sugar Broker Marex Spectron

Robusta coffee prices weaken, cocoa down

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Govt irked by ECP’s response

ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique

US blocked Myanmar junta bid to empty $1bn NY Fed account

Bill aimed at empowering govt to impose surcharge deferred again

Power sector: MoF required to provide Rs194bn additional subsidy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.