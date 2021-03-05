Nestlé Pakistan wins GDIB Award

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan was recognized as a diversity and inclusion (D&I) champion at the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards 2021. Nestlé Pakistan won a total of six awards in categories of D&I leadership, structure, recruitment, benefits, vision and social responsibility at the annual diversity and inclusion conference held in Karachi.

Talking about the achievement, Akmal Saeed, head of human resources at Nestlé Pakistan, said: “Diversity and inclusion are deeply rooted in our core values, and we have been working very hard to implement these principles within our organization as well as outside.”

Highlighting some of Nestlé’s initiatives, he said, “Our program, ‘Hai Tum Pe Yaqeen’, is an initiative for the differently-abled while ‘Phir Se Ker Dikhao’ provides the right coaching and experiential learning for women to connect back with their work life. Meanwhile, in the ‘Kero Aitmaad’ program, we try to break stereotypes and encourage young female university students by sharing stories of those that joined the workforce, instilling hope, ambition and self-confidence,” he added.

In light of receiving the award, Abdullah Jawaid, the diversity champion at Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Leaders at all levels within the company lead the D&I goals which form an integral part of each functions’ detailed business plan.”

