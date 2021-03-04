Gold price falls by Rs1900 to Rs 104,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 1900 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 104,200 against sale at Rs106,100 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1629 and was traded at Rs 89,335 against Rs 90,964 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 81,890 from Rs 83,383.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 10 and was sold at Rs 1350 against its sale at Rs 1360 while that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs8.60 and was traded at Rs 1157.40 against Rs 1166.

The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of $ 10 and was sold at US $ 1713 against its sale at US $ 1723, the association added.