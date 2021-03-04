Philippine treasurer says $9.5bn retail bonds sold in latest offer

MANILA: The Philippines' Bureau of the Treasury has sold 463.3 billion pesos ($9.53 billion) worth of three-year Retail Treasury Bonds, raising 411.8 billion pesos of fresh funds, National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said on Thursday.

Proceeds from the bond sale, which initially raised 221.2 billion pesos at a Feb 9 auction for financial institutions and includes a bond exchange offer worth 51.5 billion pesos, will help finance the government's pandemic relief and economic recovery initiatives.