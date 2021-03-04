ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.48%)
Pakistan

Violation of party discipline: PTI issues show cause notices to two Sindh Assembly MPAs

  • The PTI has issued show cause notices to Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar MPAs over the breach of the party discipline
  • PTI’s standing committee for discipline and accountability of western region will initiate disciplinary action against the MPAs elected from Jacobabad and Ghotki
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Taking notice over violation of Party discipline, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has issued show cause notices to two of its Sindh Assembly members, local media reported on Thursday.

The PTI has issued show cause notices to Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar MPAs over the breach of the party discipline.

PTI’s chairman standing committee for discipline and accountability Salman Aftab issued notices to Abro and Shar over casting their votes in the Senate election against the party’s decision. The party committee has also directed for disciplinary action against Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar within seven days.

PTI’s standing committee for discipline and accountability of western region will initiate disciplinary action against the MPAs elected from Jacobabad and Ghotki.

Two members of the Sindh Assembly had cast their votes against the party’s candidates for Senate seats from Sindh in recent election.

Earlier, three PTI MPAs — Karim Bux Gabol, Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro announced they would not vote for the PTI candidates in the Senate elections because they were not taken on board while awarding the tickets for the polls.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf SENATE POLLS Shaharyar Shar Aslam Abro violation of Party discipline Sindh Assembly members disciplinary action PTI standing committee

