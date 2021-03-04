ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.37%)
ASC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.97%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.31%)
AVN 92.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.65%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
DGKC 133.66 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.79%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.33%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.39%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.21%)
JSCL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.25%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.28%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.6%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.67%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.95%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.23%)
TRG 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-2.51%)
UNITY 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.91%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,899 Decreased By ▼ -117.09 (-2.33%)
BR30 25,342 Decreased By ▼ -788.46 (-3.02%)
KSE100 45,422 Decreased By ▼ -736.15 (-1.59%)
KSE30 18,927 Decreased By ▼ -380.9 (-1.97%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares track Wall Street lower on weak US jobs data

  • In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index skidded 0.8% to 12,258.7.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

Australian shares fell on Thursday to track a slide in Wall Street overnight due to weak US jobs data, with most major sectors on the domestic benchmark index seeing a sharp decline.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.5% to 6,716.1 by 0030 GMT and was on track to end a three-day winning streak. It had gained 0.8% on Wednesday following strong fourth-quarter GDP data.

On Wall Street, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39%, the S&P 500 lost 1.31%, while Nasdaq lost 2.70% after data showed US private employers hired fewer workers than expected in February.

Rising yields on benchmark US Treasury bonds also weighed on equities in early Asian trade.

Among individual shares and sectors, Australia's healthcare stocks fell 3.7% and were set for their worst day in six months. CSL Ltd fell 5.6% and Pro Medicus lost 2.6%.

Losses on the tech-heavy Nasdaq weighed on their Australian peers, as a sub-index of technology stocks fell 1.5%.

TechnologyOne Ltd shed 4.1%, while Bravura Solutions slipped 5.1%. The gold index dropped 2.5% as bullion prices slid more than 2% to their lowest in nearly nine months on Wednesday.

Shares of West African Resources Ltd fell as much as 6.3%, followed by Regis Resources and De Grey Mining , down 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively.

Metal stocks fell 2.3%, with mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto down 3.2% and 5.7%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index skidded 0.8% to 12,258.7.

Diary firm Synlait Milk was the biggest loser on the index as it slid as much as 13% to a near four-year low after withdrawing its 2021 earnings outlook.

Australian shares gdp Rio Tinto S&P/ASX 200 index BHP CSL Ltd Pro Medicus

Australian shares track Wall Street lower on weak US jobs data

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Govt-IPPs deals: Nepra asks govt why dollar rate kept at Rs148

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters