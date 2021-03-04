NF, SBHCC organise free eye camp

KARACHI: After two successful year services in Karachi, Natha Foundation and Shah BiBi Health Care Centre (Charitable) has now opened its second branch to provide better health care facilities to the poor and needy people of Sehwan Sharif, Sindh.

A free three-day eye camp was organized by Ramzan Natha, Chairman of Natha Foundation and Shah Bibi Health Care Center, in collaboration with the Lal Shahbaz Trust, Sehwan.-PR

